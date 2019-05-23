Amber Heard spoke at the United States Capitol to support the SHIELD ACT, which aims to make revenge porn a federal crime.
Amber Heard has backed a campaign to make revenge porn a federal crime.
The 'Aquaman' actress spoke at the United States Capitol on Wednesday (22.05.19) to lend her support to the SHIELD Act (Stopping Harmful Image Exploitation and Limiting Distribution), which aims to make owning and distributing sexually compromising photos and videos without the person depicted's consent punishable by up to five years in prison, branding the offence ''one of the worst'' violations of privacy.
She said: ''Nonconsensual porn is one of the worst violations of privacy and it doesn't discriminate, instead it disproportionately affects women around the world with devastating consequences.
''Intimate content released into the internet is virtually impossible to remove, further subjecting victims to harassment and judgment from strangers and acquaintances alike.
''It can result and often does in devastating and economic, social psychological consequences.''
The 33-year-old actress - who was previously married to Johnny Depp - has had her iCloud hacked and nude photos posted online in 2014 and she admitted she is still ''affected'' by being a victim of revenge porn.
She said: My stolen and manipulated photos are still online to this day, posted again and again with sexually explicit and humiliating and degrading headlines about my body, about myself.
''I continue to be harassed, stalked and humiliated by the theft of those images...
''The nonconsensual porn that affects me is still out there and remains to this day.
''If it can happen to me it can happen to anyone ... and it does.''
There is currently no federal law which criminalises revenge porn.
The SHIELD Act is sponsored by Rep. Jackie Speier of California and Rep. John Katko of New York.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Is the sanctity of marriage really everything it used to be? Noah and Alice are...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
With a strong cast and striking production values, this thriller is sleek enough to hold...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...