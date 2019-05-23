Amber Heard has backed a campaign to make revenge porn a federal crime.

The 'Aquaman' actress spoke at the United States Capitol on Wednesday (22.05.19) to lend her support to the SHIELD Act (Stopping Harmful Image Exploitation and Limiting Distribution), which aims to make owning and distributing sexually compromising photos and videos without the person depicted's consent punishable by up to five years in prison, branding the offence ''one of the worst'' violations of privacy.

She said: ''Nonconsensual porn is one of the worst violations of privacy and it doesn't discriminate, instead it disproportionately affects women around the world with devastating consequences.

''Intimate content released into the internet is virtually impossible to remove, further subjecting victims to harassment and judgment from strangers and acquaintances alike.

''It can result and often does in devastating and economic, social psychological consequences.''

The 33-year-old actress - who was previously married to Johnny Depp - has had her iCloud hacked and nude photos posted online in 2014 and she admitted she is still ''affected'' by being a victim of revenge porn.

She said: My stolen and manipulated photos are still online to this day, posted again and again with sexually explicit and humiliating and degrading headlines about my body, about myself.

''I continue to be harassed, stalked and humiliated by the theft of those images...

''The nonconsensual porn that affects me is still out there and remains to this day.

''If it can happen to me it can happen to anyone ... and it does.''

There is currently no federal law which criminalises revenge porn.

The SHIELD Act is sponsored by Rep. Jackie Speier of California and Rep. John Katko of New York.