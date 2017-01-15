Amber Heard is reportedly excited about going public with new boyfriend Elon Musk after her divorce from Johnny Depp was finalised earlier this week.
Amber Heard is ''smitten'' with Elon Musk.
The 'Magic Mike XXL' star is reportedly thrilled she can now go public with the 45-year-old businessman after her divorce with Johnny Depp was finalised.
A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Amber is over the moon about her divorce but she is even happier about being able to go public with Elon.
''She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon. They are already planning a lot of adventures together and she's relieved she can move on with her life.It's an exciting new chapter for both of them.''
Amber and Elon are said to have been growing close for some time now after they were seen ''spending a lot of time'' together last summer.
Of their meet up in Miami, Florida, one eyewitness said: ''They were seen arriving to, and leaving, the same room many times, but always separately.''
Whilst another added: ''Amber was there with her sister. She has been friends with Elon for four years. She had rented a standard suite at the hotel, and he had a bungalow, a poolside duplex room.
''He offered Amber and her sister use of his room so they could use the pool and have extra privacy, as he was working on a rocket launch.''
And another shared: ''They all happened to be staying at the Delano. The group hung out at the hotel, rather than in public, understandably, due to all the recent press scrutiny.''
Amber and Johnny's divorce was finalised on Friday (13.01.17), with her lawyer sharing: ''This is a great day, all Amber wanted was to be divorced and now she is.''
Elon recently divorced actress Talulah Riley for a second time after the couple rekindled their romance in 2013 following a year's split.
