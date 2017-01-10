Amber Heard says Johnny Depp's request for $100,000 in court sanctions is ''outrageous''.

The 53-year-old actor - who wed the blonde beauty in 2015 - filed documents last month seeking the sum of money in order to pay for his legal bills, after the pair reached an agreement in August which stated he would pay the 'Danish Girl' actress $7 million as part of their divorce settlement.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, Amber claims that the request is ''contemptible and shocking'', as she still hasn't received any of the money promised to her.

The documents read: ''I am now told that Johnny is taking outrageous steps of seeking legal fees from me because I have asked the court to enforce the settlement agreement that we reached four months ago.

''I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around. These claims are contemptible and shocking.''

The new documents come after the 30-year-old actress accused the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star of dragging out their court case.

She said: ''Johnny seems to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me ... I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now.''

It comes after Johnny claimed Amber is seeking more money in their settlement in order to ''extend her fifteen minutes of fame''.

Legal documents submitted by Johnny state: ''Amber is now courting renewed media attention with this unnecessary Request for Order. Her application is not only a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame but also a waste of the Court's limited time and resources and an embarrassing grab for addition and unwarranted attorney's fees.''

Whilst Amber claimed: ''I have been committed to a quick resolution of this matter so that I can be divorced from [Depp].''