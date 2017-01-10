Amber Heard has branded Johnny Depp's request for $100,000 in court sanctions as ''outrageous''.
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp's request for $100,000 in court sanctions is ''outrageous''.
The 53-year-old actor - who wed the blonde beauty in 2015 - filed documents last month seeking the sum of money in order to pay for his legal bills, after the pair reached an agreement in August which stated he would pay the 'Danish Girl' actress $7 million as part of their divorce settlement.
In new court documents obtained by E! News, Amber claims that the request is ''contemptible and shocking'', as she still hasn't received any of the money promised to her.
The documents read: ''I am now told that Johnny is taking outrageous steps of seeking legal fees from me because I have asked the court to enforce the settlement agreement that we reached four months ago.
''I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around. These claims are contemptible and shocking.''
The new documents come after the 30-year-old actress accused the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star of dragging out their court case.
She said: ''Johnny seems to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me ... I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now.''
It comes after Johnny claimed Amber is seeking more money in their settlement in order to ''extend her fifteen minutes of fame''.
Legal documents submitted by Johnny state: ''Amber is now courting renewed media attention with this unnecessary Request for Order. Her application is not only a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame but also a waste of the Court's limited time and resources and an embarrassing grab for addition and unwarranted attorney's fees.''
Whilst Amber claimed: ''I have been committed to a quick resolution of this matter so that I can be divorced from [Depp].''
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Andrew Garfield describes his new movie as "a meditation and a prayer".
The new fantasy action thriller Underworld: Blood Wars marks Kate Beckinsale's fifth appearance as tough-girl Selene
In the dramatic fantasy A Monster Calls, Sigourney Weaver plays the stoic British grandmother of the central character.
The star reveals how different she was to her female friends.
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
With a strong cast and striking production values, this thriller is sleek enough to hold...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Mandy Lane is a beautiful teenage girl at a Texas high school known by everyone...
Adam Cassidy is a technology whizz who wants nothing more than to take care of...