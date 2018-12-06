According to Amber Heard, Jason Momoa's pranks drove her ''crazy'' on set when they were filming 'Aquaman'.
The 32-year-old actress and Jason, 39, had ''so much fun'' during the 'Aquaman' shoot, but she also found his demand for attention to be tiring at times.
Amber - who portrays Mera in the new superhero film - told 'Good Morning America': ''We have so much fun together, but he is allergic to being ignored.
''I'm a bookworm. I love to read, so whenever there's a break on set, I like to read.
''He quickly learned ... so he ripped out the pages of my book so I'd pay attention to him, and it would drive me crazy because I'd have 30 pages left and they'd be gone.''
Amber also revealed that because the crew knew how much she loved to read between takes - even when suspended on a harness - they made her a special book bag out of her costume material so she could have her novels within easy reach.
The Hollywood star gushed: ''Wardrobe made me a book bag built out of the green screen material so that I could sling it over me and carry it around and bring out my book.''
Amber - who was at first hesitant to join the cast of 'Aquaman' - admitted writer Zack Snyder convinced her to take on the role, telling her she was going to play a true ''badass.''
She said: ''Zack Snyder - who cast 'Justice League' - introduced my character...
''I said 'you've definitely called the wrong person because this is just not for me...'
''And then he was like: 'No, no, no this is a different character. She's a real badass, she is no damsel in distress.'''
