Amber Heard worked out five hours every day for her role in 'Aquaman'.

The 32-year-old actress plays Mera, the daughter of King Nereus, in the upcoming science fiction movie and has revealed the tough lengths she went to get ready to her role.

She said: ''I did six months of rigorous training. It was a lot of weight and strength training, as well as special martial arts training. By the end, I was working out for five hours a day.''

And the 'London Fields' actress makes sure her work outs are never an ''obligation''.

Speaking to Shape magazine, she added: ''When I'm not preparing for a movie, I have more freedom, and I incorporate my workout into my life, so that I enjoy it and it doesn't feel like an obligation. I like running because it's a way for me to alleviate stress, clear my mind, and refocus. Plus, I can do it anywhere. I travel so much that it's invaluable to me to have something that keeps me healthy and feeling good no matter where I am.''

Meanwhile, Amber previously revealed she would love to see more female superhero movies.

She said: ''There's so much room for all of the badass, kickass, never-before-seen and undiscovered ... We're just talking about two superheroes that happen to be women, that means there's so much room for so many more characters. There's definitely a demand for it. So we just need to keep yelling for it. There's a lot of room for shared time. Shared screen. Shared pages with so many versions of kickass females out there. It's about time we have more.''