Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' training was ''rigorous'' as she was determined to ''deliver for the character'' and trained ''non-stop''.
Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' training was ''rigorous''.
The 31-year-old actress stars as Mera in the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie, and was so determined to ''deliver for the character'' that she would train ''non-stop'' for hours to get her body in shape for the role.
Speaking to People magazine, her personal trainer Gunnar Peterson said: ''She wanted to deliver for the character. [She trained] for a non-stop, no breaks hour with me, and then she went to her fight training, which was rigorous! Everything was athletically based. We trained movements, not muscles. Squat presses, sled work, and lots of work in a rotational plane against resistance. She is a true athlete. She was so consistent. Without her being so committed, the results would not have happened. She could not have been better! If I could bottle her drive and conviction I'd sell that as a pre-workout drink!''
Amber will make her first appearance as the Queen of Atlantis - and the love interest of the titular Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa - in the DCEU ensemble movie 'Justice League' later this year, before starring in the standalone movie in 2018.
Previously, 'Aquaman's screenwriter Will Beall insisted the movie will ''blow people's minds'' as it's going to have a lot of humour whilst also being massive in terms of its ''scope''.
He shared: ''It's going to be fun, it's going to be really fun. What we've come up with and James especially - he has a really clear idea of the tone he's going to have, and I think 'Aquaman' is one that's going to blow people's minds, not just visually, but I think the story and the scope of it is really great.''
The feature - which began shooting last month - is also set to star Willem Dafoe as Altantis' chief scientific adviser Nuidis Vulko, as well as Patrick Wilson as the titular character's evil half-brother Orm Marius, who is also known as the Ocean Master.
'Aquaman' is expected to hit screens in December 2018.
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac perform an awesome cover of 'Don't Stop'.
'Aladdin' is rumoured to be starring Tom Hardy as Jafar.
The actor plays Mad Sweeney in the fantasy Starz series.
Pictures emerge of the best of Download 2017.
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
With a strong cast and striking production values, this thriller is sleek enough to hold...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Mandy Lane is a beautiful teenage girl at a Texas high school known by everyone...