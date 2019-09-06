Amber Heard was hugely embarrassed when she saw herself on screen for the first time.

The 33-year-old actress only has a ''vague'' memory of seeing herself in action and compared it to hearing her voice on an answerphone - but 100 times more cringeworthy.

She said: ''I have a vague, visceral memory of it. It's just like the feeling you get when you hear yourself on an answering machine - but multiplied by 100 in terms of that gut-wrenching sensation of embarrassment.''

And the 'Aquaman' actress admitted she still hasn't got used to seeing her own performances.

She told Interview magazine: ''Some people might get used to it, but not me. I think you just develop better mechanisms to defend yourself against having to try to get used to it.

''When you're commodified, you have to develop mechanisms to protect your ego and a sense of self that isn't being commodified.''

Amber finds it difficult to establish which parts of herself to share with the world and what to stay private and though she thinks social media has complicated the issue, she's also learned it gives her an outlet to defend herself.

She said: ''It's a weird thing for an artist to do, especially one from my generation who didn't necessarily grow up with social media. I've only had social media for two years.

''When you're in the public eye, you become used to being fiercely protective of your image and your private life, and protecting that from being used against your best interest. And that creates a relationship with privacy and having to fight for said privacy.

''I think that's why people are sometimes reluctant to join social media. But I have to say that since being a part of it, I realise that for all those years I missed out, I was just one of the only people not weighing in on my life.''