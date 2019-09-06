Amber Heard was hugely embarrassed when she saw herself on screen for the first time and still doesn't feel much more comfortable about it.
Amber Heard was hugely embarrassed when she saw herself on screen for the first time.
The 33-year-old actress only has a ''vague'' memory of seeing herself in action and compared it to hearing her voice on an answerphone - but 100 times more cringeworthy.
She said: ''I have a vague, visceral memory of it. It's just like the feeling you get when you hear yourself on an answering machine - but multiplied by 100 in terms of that gut-wrenching sensation of embarrassment.''
And the 'Aquaman' actress admitted she still hasn't got used to seeing her own performances.
She told Interview magazine: ''Some people might get used to it, but not me. I think you just develop better mechanisms to defend yourself against having to try to get used to it.
''When you're commodified, you have to develop mechanisms to protect your ego and a sense of self that isn't being commodified.''
Amber finds it difficult to establish which parts of herself to share with the world and what to stay private and though she thinks social media has complicated the issue, she's also learned it gives her an outlet to defend herself.
She said: ''It's a weird thing for an artist to do, especially one from my generation who didn't necessarily grow up with social media. I've only had social media for two years.
''When you're in the public eye, you become used to being fiercely protective of your image and your private life, and protecting that from being used against your best interest. And that creates a relationship with privacy and having to fight for said privacy.
''I think that's why people are sometimes reluctant to join social media. But I have to say that since being a part of it, I realise that for all those years I missed out, I was just one of the only people not weighing in on my life.''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Is the sanctity of marriage really everything it used to be? Noah and Alice are...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
With a strong cast and striking production values, this thriller is sleek enough to hold...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...