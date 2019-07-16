A friend of Amber Heard has given a statement in support of Johnny Depp's lawsuit against his ex-wife.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor is suing the 'Aquaman' actress for defamation over her claims of domestic violence, and now interior decorator Laura Divenere - who used to work for the couple and went on record to say she ''continues to consider'' herself to be a ''friend'' of the blonde beauty - has filed a declaration in the case to say she ''never saw'' any injuries on her pal or observed any ''signs of physical abuse'' in the days after an alleged explosive row.

It has been claimed there was a domestic violence incident between the couple on May 21, 2016 but Laura - who hasn't communicated with Johnny since that year - said: ''I was with Amber and interacted with her frequently on the several days immediately following her abuse allegation...including at least on May 23, 24, 25.

''On those days, I worked with Amber, retrieved packages for her, rode elevators with her, and saw her up close and in person.

''On none of those days immediately following the abuse claims did I observe any signs of physical abuse or injury, including redness, swelling, cuts, bruising, or damage of any kind.

''I never saw Amber injured in any way, although I am now aware that she has had many different abuse claims.''

And the decorator claimed Amber or none of the 'Danish Girl' star's friends ever mentioned the relationship being abusive.

In documents obtained by The Blast, she added: ''In all of my many interactions with Amber over a period of years, she did not ever mention any allegation of violence or other abuse to me. I do not recall any allegation of violence or other abuse to me in the days following May 21.

''I knew and interacted with Amber's close friends Rocky Pennington, io Tillett Wright, and her sister Whitney Heard. None of them ever mentioned any accusation of violence or other abuse against Amber by Mr. Depp.''

But Laura did confirm she'd seen Amber being ''verbally abusive'' to one of her own members of staff.

She said: ''I witnessed Amber being verbally abusive towards her former assistant Kate, screaming at her on the phone. Her then-assistant Kate called me several times in tears, very upset, regarding the treatment she received from Amber.''

The 'London Fields' actress' attorney, Eric George, insisted Laura's statement ''proves nothing''.

He said: ''We have presented clear evidence of multiple instances of violent physical abuse by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard. The fact that her interior decorator didn't witness that abuse proves nothing.

''Unable to refute that evidence, Johnny Depp's team have instead sought to stir up irrelevant and sensationalist tabloid coverage to distract from the stark facts of their client's horrible abuse of Ms. Heard.

''It is clear that this vile sideshow is their client's actual objective in this litigation, and will not cease until this bogus defamation case is resolved; as a result, we are hopeful the courts will move forward as quickly as the law allows.''

The 'Black Mass' actor filed his $50 million lawsuit over Amber's Washington Post piece about being a victim of domestic violence, arguing it was strongly inferred he was the perpetrator, even though he wasn't named in the article.

In response, the 33-year-old actress responded in April by detailing the alleged abuse she experienced.