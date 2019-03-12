Amber Heard's parents ''didn't know how to process'' things when she told them she was bisexual.
The 32-year-old actress identifies as bisexual, meaning she is attracted to both men and women, and has said that telling her parents she was in a relationship with a woman for the first time wasn't easy, because of their ''religious'' background.
She said: ''I am from Austin, Texas. My dad is out of central casting Texan. Good Southern man, and I was raised in a religious home. And being an outspoken lesbian, atheist, vegetarian, I remember when I told them about my relationship, that I was in love with this woman, and at the beginning of that it was just tears, tears.
''They didn't know how to process it because, for them, it was being thrown into a binary system of processing it, negative or positive.''
But the 'Aquaman' star says that whilst her parents didn't understand her sexuality at first, their ''attitudes and hearts'' changed over time.
Speaking during a panel at SXSW over the weekend, she added: ''Five years later, I was getting an award, and I asked my parents to drive out to Dallas. And I see them sitting front and center and here I am getting this 'gay' award ... My parents in five years, look at the journey. Attitudes and hearts can change.''
Amber publicly came out in 2010 at an event hosted by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), and has previously claimed she was advised not to talk about her sexuality in case it negatively impacted her career.
She said: ''I don't want to have to deny my sexuality in order to be me. But I don't want to have to be defined by it. I'm fundamentally opposed to trying to edit myself to be palatable or popular. I don't give a f**k. I fight, but I shouldn't have to.''
