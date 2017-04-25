Amber Heard's boyfriend Elon Musk is ''very attentive'' to her.

The 31-year-old actress - who had a high profile split from Johnny Depp last year after 15 months of marriage - has been rumoured to be dating the billionaire since last July, and sources claim the reason their romance has been going from strength to strength is because Elon pays attention to the needs of the blonde beauty.

A source said of their relationship: ''Elon is very attentive to Amber, which is something she looks for in a partner.''

The source adds that the pair have been ''romantically involved'' for a while despite having previously denied dating rumours.

They added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''While the two claim to have just been friends and dating rumours have been denied, they in fact have been romantically involved.''

Despite having previously denied their romance, 'The Rum Diary' actress seemingly confirmed her relationship with the 45-year-old CEO in an Instagram post over the weekend.

In the picture, the 'Danish Girl' actress had her arm around the Tesla founder and he had a kiss mark from her red lipstick visible on his cheek.

She captioned the image: ''Cheeky (sic)''

Meanwhile, Amber's father, David, said his daughter is keen to settle down and have children of her own with Elon, who recently divorced actress Talulah Riley for the second time.

He said: ''Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married.

''One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.''

And the 'Magic Mike XXL' star's family are all said to approve of her relationship with the businessman.

A source previously said: ''Amber and Elon are very serious. She wants to get married again and she would love to get pregnant with him.

''Amber wants nothing more than to be a mum and it's definitely something that will happen sooner rather than later if everything goes according to plan.

''Elon is great for her, he is very challenging and she loves the fact that he's an intellectual. Her parents approve of the match and would love to see them get married and have a family.''