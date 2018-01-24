Amber Heard and billionaire Elon Musk are said to be dating again.

The 'Magic Mike XXL' star and the Tesla CEO - who split last August due to their busy schedules - have been spotted together several times in Los Angeles in the last month, sparking speculation they have reconciled.

A source has told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''They are together at the moment.''

Amber, 31, and Elon, 46, were seen holding hands at dinner on Monday (22.01.18).

They have also been spotted sharing breakfast in LA as well as kissing outside a restaurant.

The couple spent the holidays together with friends and family on vacation in South America, visiting Chile and Easter Island.

Amber began dating the wealthy businessman in 2016, shortly after her divorce from Johnny Depp, but they split after a year.

When the pair were spotted breakfasting together in November it was denied that they were an item again.

Around the same time, Elon said he was left ''hurt'' after his split from 'The Rum Diary' actress.

He said: ''I just broke up with my girlfriend. It hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.''

Following their split last summer, both Amber and Elon insisted they still cared deeply for each other.

Elon wrote on social media: ''Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another (sic).''

Amber said: ''Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.''

Elon has been married three times, first to Canadian author Justine Wilson and twice to 32-year-old actress Talulah Riley, best known for her roles in the 'St Trinian's' films. Their second divorce came in 2016.