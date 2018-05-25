Amber Heard has started a fundraising page to raise money to pay for the medical bills of a Syrian refugee named Weam.
The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday (24.05.18) to ask her followers to ''help her save a life'', as she revealed she is in the process of raising money to help fund the costly medical bills needed to treat a 12-year-old Syrian girl who is suffering from a ''deadly disease''.
In a video posted to the photo-sharing app, the 'Justice League' actress said: ''As you may know, I recently went on a medical mission with SAMS to a Syrian refugee camp, where I met this incredible 12-year-old girl named Weam. She's currently suffering from a deadly disease and desperately needs our help. She can't afford the thousand dollars a month it costs to provide her with treatment, she needs a blood transfusion immediately.
''I was so inspired by her - despite all these conditions - her beautiful, bright, optimistic soul, that I decided to do something about it. I partnered with Crowd Rise, and I'm starting a fundraiser to help pay for her treatments. So please click the link in my bio, or go to crowdraise.com/amberheard and please, help me save a life.''
Amber also left the link for the fundraising page in the caption of the video.
She wrote: ''Together we can save the life of a 12 year old Syrian Refugee named Weam - Link in bio or go to crowdrise.com/amberheard (sic)''
In a second post on the website, the 'Drive Angry' star posted a picture of herself alongside young Weam.
She captioned that snap: ''We can, Weam! www.crowdrise.com/amberheard (sic)''
As of the time of writing, Amber has raised $3,195 of her whopping $100,000 goal.
