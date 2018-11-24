Amber Heard felt like she was ''being hugged by baby angels'' when she was allowed to wear a coat during 'Aquaman' breaks because it was so cold in her special suit.
Amber Heard felt like she was ''being hugged by baby angels'' when she was allowed to wear a coat during 'Aquaman' breaks.
The 32-year-old actress plays Mera, the daughter of King Nereus, in the upcoming science fiction movie and she admitted she constantly felt ''uncomfortable'' being submerged in water for the shoots.
Speaking to SFX magazine, she said: ''It was, how uncomfortable can I be? When I got to put a coat on for a few scenes out of the water, I felt like I was being hugged all over my body by baby angels. I didn't want to go back to my Atlantean suit.''
Amber stars in the movie opposite Jason Momoa as Aquaman aka Arthur Curry and she forged a strong bond with her co-star.
She quipped: ''We can't stand each other. Arthur and Mera are really very different but inform each other in certain ways. Where one is strong, the other is weak and vice versa. It's interesting because they have playful, cool banter that develops into something deeper. But Jason and I have pretty decent banter.''
Amber recently revealed she had to work out for five hours day to get in shape for the film.
She said: ''I did six months of rigorous training. It was a lot of weight and strength training, as well as special martial arts training. By the end, I was working out for five hours a day.''
But the 'London Fields' actress makes sure her work outs are never an ''obligation''.
She added: ''When I'm not preparing for a movie, I have more freedom, and I incorporate my workout into my life, so that I enjoy it and it doesn't feel like an obligation. I like running because it's a way for me to alleviate stress, clear my mind, and refocus. Plus, I can do it anywhere. I travel so much that it's invaluable to me to have something that keeps me healthy and feeling good no matter where I am.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Is the sanctity of marriage really everything it used to be? Noah and Alice are...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
With a strong cast and striking production values, this thriller is sleek enough to hold...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...