Amber Heard is ''missing'' her dog while she shoots 'Aquaman' in Australia - after it was banned from entering the country for breaking quarantine rules two years ago.
The 31-year-old actress is clearly suffering with separation anxiety after she was forced to leave her pet pooch at home while she films the forthcoming flick Down Under and took to her social networking sites to share a black-and-white shot of her Yorkshire Terrier.
Alongside the sweet picture, she wrote: ''Missing my baby.''
The blonde beauty has been on the Gold Coast filming the superhero flick, in which she plays Mera, since April but, although she feels lost without her dog, her new boyfriend Elon Musk has been keeping her company by flying out there regularly to see her.
The couple have been dating since last July when they were spotted sneaking out of one another's hotel room but they didn't confirm the speculation until April this year.
Meanwhile, Amber was last on the Gold Coast in 2015 when she jetted over to visit her then-husband Johnny Depp while he was filming the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequel.
But things ended badly for her after the country's officials found out she had brought along her dogs Pistol and Boo without permission or abiding by the quarantine procedures.
A year later, in April 2016, Amber pleaded guilty to falsifying quarantine documents and was dished out a one-month good behaviour bond as well as slapped with a $1,000 fine.
A few weeks later, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny - who she met on the set of their movie 'The Rum Diary' - following just 15 months of marriage and was later given custody of the pet pooches, an equine named Arrow, and two vehicles in their settlement.
