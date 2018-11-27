Amber Heard was ''sold'' on playing her ''badass'' 'Aquaman' character when she found out Mera was a ''warrior queen''.
Amber Heard was instantly ''sold'' on playing her 'Aquaman' character when she found out she would be a ''''badass warrior queen''.
The 32-year-old actress plays Mera in the James Wan-directed superhero flick and the star revealed at the world premiere of the DC Extended Universe movie in London on Monday night (26.11.18) that she loves the fact the movie is ''modern'' and she plays a strong character who is not a ''damsel in distress''.
Amber said: ''Mera's a badass woman. When I first got introduced to her, I was sold on the fact she was a warrior queen and I asked, 'Do I get a sword and a crown? Yeah I'll get behind that!'
''I like that this movie is modern, Mera's not a damsel in distress she is a badass superhero in her own right.''
Mera is the love interest of the titular hero Arthur Curry - played by Jason Momoa - and she possesses hydrokinetic and telepathic powers that allow her to control her aquatic environment and communicate with other members of the Atlantean race.
And Amber loved every moment of working alongside Momoa, 39, on the highly-anticipated blockbuster, and admitted his ''energy'' helped her get through the tough hours and long days.
She said: ''I could not have asked for a better co-star, his energy and his enthusiasm and his joy is contagious and infection and you need that, not only in this character or as a person but in sets when you're filming for 18 hours a day for seven months at a time.
''It can be gruelling but we have a really natural rapport and I think that came across on screen.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Is the sanctity of marriage really everything it used to be? Noah and Alice are...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
With a strong cast and striking production values, this thriller is sleek enough to hold...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...