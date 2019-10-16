Amber Heard is a ''maniac'' about looking after her skin.

The 'Aquaman' actress uses a variety of products to keep her complexion smooth and clear and is a particular ''sucker'' for a face mask.

She admitted: ''I'm a maniac about washing my face and moisturising everything. I love a lot of serums and creams. I have to admit I'm a sucker for a good face mask -- I'm doing them all the time.''

Amber recently made her debut at Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris and admitted walking in the beauty brand's annual Paris Fashion Week public show alongside the likes of Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello was ''a bit scary''.

Asked her favourite part of the show, she told The Cut: ''I love the way all of the various creative disciplines come together to make a fashion show.

''It's a very bold way to celebrate, and what better way to do that than Fashion Week in Paris, a place that's at the heart of the L'Oréal brand?

''I also like doing anything new. This really is new for me, and maybe a bit scary, but because I'm with the people I've come to know and love and trust over the past couple of years, it's more exciting than scary.''

When it comes to handing out beauty advice, the best tip the 33-year-old actress - who was previously married to actor Johnny Depp - can offer is to ''own it'' and be confident.

Asked her best beauty tip, she said: ''Own it! Own it, whatever it is. There are always times when you don't feel good enough, but nothing is more beautiful than confidence.''