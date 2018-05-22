Amber Heard has sparked rumours she's dating Vito Schnabel after they were spotted on a date in New York City last week.
Amber Heard is reportedly dating Heidi Klum's ex-boyfriend.
The 32-year-old actress has only been single for a matter of months following her split from Elon Musk - who she started dating in the summer of 2016 - but she's certainly not wasting any time getting back out there as she's rumoured to be romancing art world jet-setter Vito Schnabel following his break up from the model.
The couple set tongues wagging last weekend when they were spotted sharing a smooch over breakfast at the Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus in New York City.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''It was Vito and that sultry Amber Heard. They locked lips during breakfast. Amber then took off carrying a paper bag filled with luscious pastries.''
However, the blonde beauty has a thing for hot dinner dates as back in March she enjoyed a romantic meal with Sean Penn at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
A source said at the time: ''Amber Heard and Sean Penn looked like they were on a date. They shared a bottle of red wine and were flirty and intimate with each other, at times in deep conversation and at times laughing.''
Amber and Elon, 46, started dating in 2016 and split in August 2017, before reconciling in December and splitting again in February 2018.
Following their first break-up, he said: ''Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think. I was really in love, and it hurt bad.
''I never want to be alone. That's what I would say [as a child], 'I don't want to be alone.' I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me. It's not like I don't know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there - and no one on the pillow next to you. F**k. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that? Is there anybody you think I should date? It's so hard for me to even meet people. I'm looking for a long-term relationship. I'm not looking for a one-night stand. I'm looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.''
Prior to dating Elon, Amber was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 until 2016.
