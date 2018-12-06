Amber Heard still has a ''beautiful friendship'' with Elon Musk, despite their year-long romance coming to an end last year.
The 32-year-old actress dated the Tesla founder for about a year until August 2017, before the pair reconciled for just a few weeks in early 2018, and she has now said that although they're no longer an item, they're still close friends who share a lot of ''core values''.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values. Intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science. We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him.''
Her comments come after she previously stated that all her past relationships - which also include a five-year relationship with photographer Tasya Van Ree, and a turbulent marriage to Johnny Depp - turned her into the person she is now.
The 'Aquaman' star said: ''I've had an amazing life, and I've had the good fortune to have some amazing people come into my life.
''Even the ones who were less easy or less traditional were important in making me the woman I am today.
''I'm very lucky for the relationships I've had. They have given me the muscle and heart to do what I do.''
And Amber admits she isn't attracted to people who are ''healthy'' for her.
Asked if her pals know someone is bad for her before she does, she said: ''Yeah. It was a running joke among my small group of friends - they call me Calamity.
''With [Tasya], they'd say, 'That was weird, but it's not going to get weirder. And then ...
''There's something to be said about who one is drawn to. I'm not necessarily drawn to ... healthy. But I have hope. I hope to find an honest attraction to someone who is healthy. I very much want that.''
