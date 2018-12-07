Amber Heard doesn't think Hollywood is progressive but is ''deeply risk-averse''.
The 'Aquaman' actress doesn't understand why the movie industry is ''held up'' as a model of forward-thinking when it takes a long time to make any changes and is ''deeply risk-averse''.
She said: ''Hollywood is the slowest to change. It's ironically held up as some bastion of progressive ideals, and yet the reality is the exact opposite.
''It's deeply risk-averse and reliant on maintaining the status quo.''
In between stints promoting 'Aquaman', Amber spent a lot of time working on the border helping to get aid to Mexican immigrants.
She told the Hollywood Reporter: ''I was working behind the scenes with some of the people giving humanitarian aid to the caravan and went to Mexico City when [the migrants] first started to arrive.
''I got in contact with the heads of certain nonprofits. I prefer not to say which ones out of concern for their safety, as this has become extremely volatile and political.''
The 32-year-old actress also found the time to fly to Jordan to work with Syrian American Medical Society, and though she values both her career and her humanitarian efforts, she admitted it can be hard never being among familiar faces.
She said: ''When you travel and spend so much time on the road and in such a nonconsistent, go-go-go way, one country this day, shooting a movie or in a refugee camp and you're doing all these things and going everywhere, you can find yourself sometimes at the end of a month realising that, while you're never actually alone, you've just gone a month without being around a single person who knows you.''
Amber was previously married to Johnny Depp and when they divorced amid accusations he had been abusive, she donated her entire $7 million settlement to the ACLU and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
However, though she feels she did what was ''right'', she doesn't want to talk about her ex-husband.
She said: ''I'm not going to talk about Johnny. I'm more interested in talking about the work I'm doing and the things I feel proud of. I stood up for myself, for what was right.''
