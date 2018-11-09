Amber Heard says her friends have helped when she ''wanted to give up'' and raised them for keeping her grounded when she needed support.
Amber Heard says her friends have helped when she ''wanted to give up''.
The 32-year-old actress has opened up about how the support of her closest friends has been a huge part of her realising she can ''get through anything''.
Speaking to Shape magazine, she said: ''I've had support from strong women who were there for me when I wanted to give up and at moments when I thought I couldn't endure more abuse from the world.
''Sometimes you can feel as if you're standing up for something all alone - on behalf of your physical safety, against an institution that is inherently flawed, or because you don't believe that loving a certain person is wrong.
''I needed people I could rely on to shore me up. Strong women can help me get through anything.''
The 'Aquaman' star - who dated photographer Tasya Van Ree for five years, had a turbulent marriage to Johnny Depp and then romanced Tesla founder Elon Musk - also opened up about past relationships, and how they all turned her into the person she is now.
She explained: ''I've had an amazing life, and I've had the good fortune to have some amazing people come into my life.
''Even the ones who were less easy or less traditional were important in making me the woman I am today.
''I'm very lucky for the relationships I've had. They have given me the muscle and heart to do what I do.''
Amanda's comments come after she recently admitted she isn't attracted to people who are ''healthy'' for her.
Asked if her pals know someone is bad for her before she does, she said: ''Yeah. It was a running joke among my small group of friends - they call me Calamity.
''With [Tasya], they'd say, 'That was weird, but it's not going to get weirder. And then...
''There's something to be said about who one is drawn to. I'm not necessarily drawn to... healthy. But I have hope. I hope to find an honest attraction to someone who is healthy. I very much want that.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Is the sanctity of marriage really everything it used to be? Noah and Alice are...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
With a strong cast and striking production values, this thriller is sleek enough to hold...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...