Amber Heard feared her divorce would leave her bankrupt.

The 'Danish Girl' actress' split from Johnny Depp was finalised last month and the 30-year-old screen beauty - who was shown in documents filed by the actor's team last year to have outgoings four times higher than her $100,000-a-month earnings - is relieved to finally be moving on, as she was growing concerned the lengthy and bitter process would leave her penniless.

A source told the new issue of Grazia magazine: ''She doesn't have the huge funds that Johnny does to keep the fight going. She literally couldn't afford for this to drag on.

''Amber is exhausted. She's been doing her best to put a brave face on everything and throw herself back out there but inside she must feel like her world's crumbling. She's in talks for a few exciting projects and she's been scrambling to line up some money-spinning work because she's been terrified that Johnny's bitter antics with his legal team could render her bankrupt.''

Amber - who is donating her settlement to charity - is said to have been in a ''very bad place'' as her break-up from the 53-year-old actor, who she accused of assaulting her when they split last year, took its toll.

A source said: ''Amber has been in a very bad place. The legal battle with Johnny has dragged on and she's become more and more anxious about it. It's been a living nightmare.''

And now the 'Rum Diary' actress - who is dating businessman Elon Musk - just wants to move on, though she hasn't yet got many of her possessions back from the 'Black Mass' star's house in the Bahamas, or had her car returned.

The source Sid: ''Amber wants to move on but it seems as if the goal posts keep moving.

''Everyone is trying to convince her that she'll bounce back but Johnny is like a dark cloud hovering over her.''