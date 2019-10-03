Amber Heard wants to see ''dramatic changes'' towards sustainability in the fashion industry.

The 'Magic Mike XXL' star feels it is important that the fashion brands make an effort to promote both sustainability and transparency.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''I think dramatic changes need to be done on an individual level, on a corporate level and a mass governmental level. Transparency is quickly becoming one of the most fundamental elements to consumer drive. I think the markets are shifting dramatically and the younger generations are representing that change quite consistently for their calls for ethics to be involved in every step of any commercial privatised brand.''

Meanwhile, Amber previously confessed she wants to ''inspire'' others to make a change and is keen to use her celebrity platform and international fame to raise awareness of wider issues.

She said: ''Empathy is a remarkably selfless emotion - it requires a person to leave the comfort of their own perceived place in the world and inhabit the experience of someone else.

''It is an inherently frightening and disorienting state of being, one that can be extremely rewarding but also unbelievably draining. I've certainly never given anyone an injection nor do I know what to do with a stethoscope. But what I can do is use my platform and my skill as a storyteller to inspire others to take small incremental actions in support of a common cause.''

And Amber previously admitted being a role model is a ''burden''.

She said: ''I feel incredibly fortunate that I'm in a position where I could be of any help. At times it's a burden to consider that your life is no longer just yours and it's not private. It can be hard to know that you can't function in full - that anonymity is no longer a valid goal and that your actions and words, whether they're done on a red carpet or in the most intimate corners of your personal life, to know that those aren't fully yours anymore. That's a difficult realisation to come to when it does hit you. It's severe but you grow and move on from that, and on balance, I take into consideration all of the incredible fortune I have being in this position. It's hard to stay mad at it for long.''