Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalised.

The 30-year-old actress and the 53-year-old actor reached an agreement in August last year, which would see the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor pay Amber $7 million in their divorce settlement, but the marriage was only dissolved on Friday (13.01.17) after a number of complications.

Amber's lawyer told DailyMail.com: ''This is a great day, all Amber wanted was to be divorced and now she is.

''In the words of (former US President) Gerald Ford, 'Our long national nightmare is over'.''

Last month Johnny requested Amber pay $100,000 towards his legal bills, a move she called ''contemptible and shocking'', as she still hadn't received her divorce settlement.

She said in court documents: ''I am now told that Johnny is taking outrageous steps of seeking legal fees from me because I have asked the court to enforce the settlement agreement that we reached four months ago.

''I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around. These claims are contemptible and shocking.

''Johnny seems to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me.''

However, a judge threw out Johnny's request on Friday and granted the divorce.

Amber has vowed to donate her settlement to ACLA and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and previously insisted she was desperate for a ''quick resolution'' because she wants her ''life back''.

In other paperwork Amber has claimed: ''Johnny has not lived up to his obligation to me under the [settlement], including payments, allowing me to retrieve my personal property, transferring title of a vehicle to me and meeting regarding division of the furniture and furnishings in the residential units we occupied.

''I have been committed to a quick resolution of this matter so that I can be divorced from [Depp]. Unfortunately, Johnny and his counsel seem to wish to prolong the proceeding as a means of punishing me.

''Johnny has delayed the resolution of this matter. I want my life back. I want to be divorced now.''