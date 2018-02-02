Amber Heard and Elon Musk have split up - again.

The couple decided to reconcile recently but have already gone their separate ways, despite ''caring deeply'' for each other.

A source told People magazine: ''Elon decided it was time to end it and Amber agreed. They both still care deeply for each other but the timing wasn't right.''

Meanwhile, Elon previously admitted his first split from Amber ''hurt bad''.

He said: ''I just broke up with my girlfriend. It hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think ...

'''I never want to be alone. That's what I would say [as a child], 'I don't want to be alone.' I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me. It's not like I don't know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there - and no one on the pillow next to you. F**k. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that? Is there anybody you think I should date? It's so hard for me to even meet people. I'm looking for a long-term relationship. I'm not looking for a one-night stand. I'm looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.''

When the duo split up the first time, Elon didn't rule out reuniting with Amber.

Writing under a picture Amber posted on her Instagram page, he shared: ''Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another. Long distance relationship when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.''