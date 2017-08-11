Amber Heard and Elon Musk have the ''utmost respect'' for each other.

The 31-year-old actress and her billionaire boyfriend recently broke up, and they have now spoken out together to comment on their situation, admitting having a long-distance romance has been ''tough'' for them both.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE magazine, they said: ''Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven't been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course.

''People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird... However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise.''

The former couple also insisted they have a ''normal relationship'' apart from it being in the spotlight.

They added: ''As a closing note, it is worth bearing in mind that events are always amplified and dramatized in a high-profile relationship, whether the people involved like it or not (and we definitely don't). The reality is that this is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied.''

Amber recently confirmed their break up, but admitted she and Elon, 46, ''care deeply for one another'' and they ''remain close''.

''Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times. (sic)''