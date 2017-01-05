Amber Heard is desperate to get her "life back" and be divorced from Johnny Depp, according to legal documents.
The married couple split in May last year (16) and their divorce quickly turned bitter as Amber accused Johnny of domestic violence.
Their legal fight looked to have ended when Amber withdrew her accusations and agreed to a $7 million (£5.3 million) settlement in August (16), money which she said she would donate to charity.
However their legal wrangles have continued to the point where last month (Dec16) Johnny's lawyers asked the Los Angeles Superior Court order her to pay $100,000 (£81,000) of his legal fees.
According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight The Danish Girl star has branded her estranged husband's demands as an attempt to punish her.
The papers reportedly state that Amber feels Depp "seem(s) to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me," and says, "I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now."
In her response to Johnny's demands, the actress said she wants the California court to award her $36,475 (£29,600) in attorney's fees instead of hitting her with a legal payment.
She alleges that Johnny, 53, has failed to transfer the ownership of the former couple's Range Rover to her as well as failing to pay a portion of Heard's legal feels.
Her lawyers also claim that she's not been given a date to recoup her personal belongings from their former shared home and storage properties.
Documents filed by her lawyer Pierce O'Donnell also stated she "wants the prompt dissolution of marriage" and alleges that Depp has "frustrated the final settlement of this matter at every turn through his relentless, mean-spirited campaign against Heard."
In the filing claiming $100,000 (£81,000), Johnny's lawyer accused Amber of appearing "eager to invent reasons to extort funds from Johnny and/or prolong this litigation in order to remain in the public eye."
The former couple's lawyers have also argued over how the agreed $7 million (£5.3 million) settlement should be paid, with Johnny attempting to gift the money directly to her nominated charities, the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and American Civil Liberties Union, a move Amber's lawyers have claimed has tax benefits for him.
