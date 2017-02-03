Amanda Seyfried's fiance says the pregnant actress is already a great mother.
The 40-year-old actor and his 31-year-old fiancée are expecting their first child together and Thomas believes the unborn tot is lucky to have the 'Ted 2' actress as its mother.
Speaking to Harry Connick Jr on his chat show 'Harry', Thomas said: ''I spend a lot of my time looking at this bump that's growing inside of her and just thinking, like, looking and talking to that child and going, 'You have no idea how lucky you are to have a mom like this'. She's incredible. I couldn't be more proud of her for who she is as a mom already.
''I'm more excited to be a father with Amanda as my partner than I've ever been about anything in my entire life.''
And although Thomas is excited about welcoming a child with Amanda, he admitted he is also extremely nervous.
He said: ''I'm excited. I'm also terrified. I don't know what's coming down the pike. But I'm thrilled and terrified and all of the things I sort of feel like I should be. And I don't have any clue what's going to happen and I can't wait.''
The pair are currently planning their wedding but both want an extremely ''low-key'' celebration.
He said: ''Amanda and I are both really low-key. We don't want, like, a big huge deal or anything. We want to make sure that it's about us.''
And Amanda recently insisted she has no desire to wear a lavish gown for the nuptials.
She said: ''I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time.
''I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; I've played a bride a billion times.''
