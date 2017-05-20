'Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again!' is set for release on July 20, 2018.

Universal have been working on the sequel to the original 2008 hit for a while but now it looks like things are finally slotting into place as they've given it a working title and a dropped a date in which it's expected to reach cinemas across the globe.

According to Variety, 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the new flick, while Playtone Pictures, which produced the first instalment, has jumped back on board for the forthcoming film.

The iconic musical focused on a bride-to-be (Amanda Seyfried) trying to find her real father so that he can walk her down the aisle on her big day. But she's in for a shock when she realises that there are three potential men that could be her biological dad.

It's not yet known how bosses plan to push the story on but it's thought they may decide to follow the angle of how Sophie's (Seyfried) mother Donna (Meryl Streep) met the three men; Sam Carmichael (Pierce Brosnan), Harry Bright (Colin Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgård) in the years before the original takes place.

The sequel will feature more ABBA songs that weren't included in the 2008 movie alongside with ''reprised favourites'', according to the film's official Twitter account.

The statement added: ''IT'S OFFICIAL MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN in cinemas JULY 2018 #HereWeGoAgain (sic)''