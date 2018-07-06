Amanda Seyfried has told how she was bullied at school for being ''pale and ugly''.
Amanda Seyfried was bullied for being ''pale and ugly''.
The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress began her career as a model and was attracted to the ''glamour'' of posing for the camera, especially as her schooldays had seen her mocked over her appearance.
She said: ''[I modelled] just because it was glamorous and because people let me. I was made fun of at school for being pale and ugly.''
The 32-year-old actress - who has a 15-month-old daughter with husband Thomas Sadoski - has previously spoken of her struggles with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and panic attacks and she thinks she is growing ''darker'' as she ages.
She said: '' feel like I become darker as I grow older.''
Amanda finds it helpful to seek solace from the words of other people.
She told the i newspaper: ''I'm always listening to podcasts and audio books, memoirs... it's a bit of a meditation, but it also reminds me I'm part of a greater community.''
The 'First Reformed' actress tries not to censor herself when she's being interviewed because she thinks it's the best way to stop herself from being pigeonholed.
She explained: ''I don't edit myself as much as I should. But it makes me feel better at the end of the day that I'm not being fraudulent or withholding.
''It's how you fight an image - you don't let anybody put you in a box.''
Meanwhile, Amanda recently admitted her OCD has ''gotten quieter'' since she became a parent.
She said: ''I prepared myself before I had her by going back to CBT [Cognitive Behavioural Therapy], just to get myself in that frame of mind to notice when my OCD might be getting worse. But it turns out you're way too busy with other things anyway.
''It definitely didn't void it, but it's absolutely gotten quieter.
''You have less time to worry, or to focus or obsess about things you maybe used to, and it's so grounding. It's real. They depend on you completely now.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Josh (Ben Stiller) and Cornelia (Naomi Watts) are a middle-aged married couple struggling to keep...