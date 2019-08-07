Amanda Seyfried wants more children.

The 33-year-old actress has a two-year-old daughter - whose name has been kept private - with her husband Thomas Sadoski, and has said that whilst she'd love to add to her family, she's ''not ready just yet'', and will take things as they come because it's ''so hard to plan''.

She said: ''I just happened to get pregnant. If it happens to you, you just make it work. I want to get pregnant again, but I'm not ready just yet to have a second. I would like my daughter to be in school and then have my own time with a new baby. But it's so hard to plan.''

For the time being, the 'Mamma Mia!' star is happy with her family as it is, and says the ''very big responsibility'' of being a mother has been ''so worth it''.

She said of her daughter: ''She's a little person. She's her own thing. She doesn't look exactly like me. She doesn't look exactly like Tommy. She looks like her. She's an individual with individual thoughts and individual dreams and nightmares. Making people is a very big responsibility, and it's so worth it.''

But Amanda is glad to have the help of her mother Ann, who lives with the family, as she says it ''takes a village'' to raise a child.

She added: ''I'm lucky that there's three parents. And if three people could make a baby, that would be really great. It takes a village!''

The 'Art of Racing in the Rain' actress even wants her sister Jennifer - who is currently pregnant - and her husband to move in with them on their farm, but she's doubtful it'll actually happen because Jennifer and her spouse ''love'' their own space.

Speaking to People magazine, Amanda said: ''They have a house here, and they love it. I'm having a niece and she's due in November, but she's due at the end so I'm hoping that she has the baby on Dec. 3 [Seyfried's birthday]. I'm her doula. That's going to be my second doula experience -- the first one was with a stranger.''