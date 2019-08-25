Amanda Seyfried wants a second child.

The 33-year-old actress - who has daughter Nina, two, with husband Thomas Sadoski - admitted it is difficult to ''schedule'' the right time to have another baby but after seeing a lot of her friends welcome new additions into their own families, she's keen to follow suit.

Asked if she's planning another baby, she said: ''The problem is scheduling, it's really hard.

''But everybody around me is having their second child and I'm like, 'Dammit... I want one too.' I'm really feeling the pressure.

''It's a nice way to be.''

The 'Art of Racing in the Rain' actress loves the ''huge adventure'' of parenthood.

She told Britain's OK! Magazine: ''I love it. I love being a mother so much, it's so much fun.

''I left her three days ago to work on press for this movie and I missed her so much.

''I love the things she's saying at the moment.

''It's so nice to be present in her world. It's like a huge adventure.''

And not only has getting married and having her daughter given Amanda a sense of purpose, it makes her life seem so much better, she feels like she's on hallucinogenics all the time.

She said:'' I was rolling around life before this, I was content, I was working. But then I met Tommy and, all of a sudden, I got pregnant. Now life seems amazing.

''I feel like I'm on [magic] mushrooms all the time, although I don't know what it feels like to be on mushrooms.

''Everything is in Technicolour because children see the world that way and now you get to see it that way too.''