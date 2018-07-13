Amanda Seyfried didn't care about having a big wedding.

The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress tied the knot with Thomas Sadoski in March 2017 and she thought their low-key nuptials were ''awesome'', insisting she didn't need to do anything glamorous because she dresses up so often in her job.

She said: ''We got married in Topanga, March last year. Just the two of us. And afterwards, I was like, 'Can we just go to Cheebo?' It was awesome.

''I get married all the time. I was in a wedding dress last week! I also go to premieres where people take my picture. I just don't care about all that stuff.''

The 32-year-old beauty married the 'Newsroom' star not long before their daughter was born and she admitted it was important to her that they were husband and wife before she had her baby.

She told PorterEdit magazine: ''I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know? And what if something goes wrong, and he's not legally my husband?''

The couple first met when they worked on 'The Last Word' in 2016 and both in ''bad relationships'' and Amanda liked the fact Thomas, 42, never made a move on her because he was still married to Kimberly Hope.

She said: ''We were both in bad relationships...[Thomas] never flirted, never disrespected his wife. That was another reason why I thought, later on, that I could marry him.''

And when the actor split from his wife, it made for a ''healthy'' and ''freeing'' start to his relationship with the 'Mean Girls' actress.

She said: ''It was amazing. It felt healthy and freeing and clean. We can tell the story without any guilt.''

Despite the 10-year age gap between them, it was never a problem for Amanda.

She admitted: ''I told my husband: ''If you were any younger, I wouldn't have married you.'' ''

The 'Les Miserables' actress - who is keen to have more children - credits her daughter, whose name hasn't been disclosed, for making her feel more ''empowered'' in her career.

She said: ''I feel more empowered. I'll say no, I can't do that press trip, I'm spending time with my daughter. 'Oh, you want my top off for that part? How about we scrap that sex scene altogether? And no, I'm not wearing those thongs!' ''