Amanda Seyfried is set to star in 'A Mouthful of Air'.

The 33-year-old actress has been announced alongside Finn Wittrock, Amy Irving, Jennifer Carpenter, and Paul Giamatti as the stars of the upcoming feature drama, according to Deadline.

'A Mouthful of Air' is being directed by Amy Koppelman, and is based on her novel of the same name, which was released back in 2003.

The script examines the relationship between the creative process and mental illness, and Seyfried will star as Julie, a new mother and children's book author, who escapes into the bright Crayola colored world of her creation in order to leave behind the darkness caused by her post partum depression.

Wittrock will play Ethan, Julie's husband, while Irving will play Julie's mother, Carpenter will play her sister-in-law, and Giamatti will play her doctor.

The film will go into production next week, and is being produced by Mike Harrop, Koppelman, Seyfried, Lee Cohen MD and Maven Pictures' Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler.

Cinetic arranged financing for the project and is repping North America, while Frankie DeMarco has been hired as the director of photography, and Mark Samsonovich, who designed the animated segments for 'We The Animals', is working with Koppelman on the animation.

As of the time of writing, the movie has no release date.

For Amanda, playing a mother comes as she already has two-year-old daughter Nina with her husband Thomas Sadoski, and recently spoke about wanting to expand her family again.

She said: ''The problem is scheduling, it's really hard.

''But everybody around me is having their second child and I'm like, 'Dammit ... I want one too.' I'm really feeling the pressure.

''It's a nice way to be.''