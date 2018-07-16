Amanda Seyfried's husband is ''jealous'' of her 'Mama Mia! Here We Go Again' co-star and ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper.

The 32-year-old actress - who reprises her role as Sophie - previously dated her on-screen lover in 2008, after meeting on the set of the first film, for three years, and Amanda admits she would feel exactly the same as her spouse Thomas Sadoski - with whom she has a 15-month-old daughter - if it were the other way around and would be more concerned if he was ''completely fine'' with the pair reprising their roles for the sequel.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, she admitted: ''I think he has the same kind of issues that I would have if we were hanging out with his ex-girlfriend from long ago.

''I think it's always like, 'I'm so in love with this person, so that person must be so in love with her too'.

''I assume everyone's in love with Tommy because I'm in love with him. I assume that everybody sees him the way I do.

''I'd guess he assumed Dominic is in love with me the way he's in love with me. And it's just not the case.

''It's sweet. I'd rather he be jealous than completely fine with it.''

The 'In Time' actress - who married the stage star in March last year - says Dominic, 40, and Thomas, 42, get on well together and that her husband approves of the next movie in the comedy musical franchise.

She added: ''He's been great. He's very supportive and he loves this movie, and [he and Dominic] got along absolutely fine when we were shooting.''

Meanwhile, Amanda admits it has been tough being away from her little girl whilst travelling to promote the new movie, so much so that she thinks the stress caused her to get an eye infection.

She said: ''It's harder to travel. I got an infection in my eye I think because I was anticipating leaving my daughter for nine days. I swear that's why.

''I've never had anything like that before.

''I love travelling and I love talking about the movie, which I love and think is better than the first one, I truly do.

''But my daughter not being able to experience all this sucks.''