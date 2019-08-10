Amanda Seyfried wishes she would have signed up to play a superhero when she got the chance because her daughter is ''obsessed'' with them.
Amanda Seyfried wishes she would have signed up to play a superhero when she got the chance because her daughter is ''obsessed''.
The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star has revealed she turned down a role as a superhero and whilst she doesn't regret the decision, she wishes she had the chance to play one now as her daughter Nina, two, loves them.
She told MTV News: ''I turned down one once and they haven't called me back. It was a big one. I don't regret it. That's the truth because I didn't want to be painted green for six months out of every year. Do you know what I mean? ... Beautiful, beautiful stories they tell through superheroes and my daughter is really obsessed with superheroes now. Part of me wishes I had done it, and part of me is like, 'I had a life to live!' I don't think I would have been happy.''
Amanda previously confessed she wants more children.
She said: ''I just happened to get pregnant. If it happens to you, you just make it work. I want to get pregnant again, but I'm not ready just yet to have a second. I would like my daughter to be in school and then have my own time with a new baby. But it's so hard to plan.
''She's a little person. She's her own thing. She doesn't look exactly like me. She doesn't look exactly like Tommy. She looks like her. She's an individual with individual thoughts and individual dreams and nightmares. Making people is a very big responsibility, and it's so worth it.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Josh (Ben Stiller) and Cornelia (Naomi Watts) are a middle-aged married couple struggling to keep...