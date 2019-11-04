Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's daughter is ''obsessed with music''.

The 'Mamma Mia!' star and the 43-year-old actor have two-year-old daughter Nina together, and Thomas has said a career in music already looks promising for the tot, because she has ''great rhythm'' and ''great pitch''.

He said: ''She's obsessed with music. She's got great rhythm, she's got great pitch. She's 2 and a half years old, and she's on pitch. It's amazing.''

But the 'Life in Pieces' alum won't be forcing any career options on his daughter, as he says being musical doesn't automatically mean she'll want to do it for a living.

He added: It's possible to be an astronaut and have great pitch. Mathematicians are usually great pianists and violinists. She's going to be whatever she wants to be and I'm going to give her that choice. She'll tell me, and I'll support her all the way. Whatever her calling is, whatever's going to make her happy.''

For now, Nina is happy in her own little world, as she has an active imagination.

Thomas explained to Us Weekly magazine: ''She's all about creating these imaginary worlds where all the different animals are pink and they all live happily with each other and they sing fun songs. It's incredible. It's wonderful to be around.''

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Amanda recently said she would love to have a second child with her spouse, whom she married in March 2017.

Asked if she's planning another baby, she said: ''The problem is scheduling, it's really hard.

''But everybody around me is having their second child and I'm like, 'Dammit... I want one too.' I'm really feeling the pressure.

''It's a nice way to be.''

The 'Art of Racing in the Rain' actress loves the ''huge adventure'' of parenthood.

She added: ''I love it. I love being a mother so much, it's so much fun.

''I left her three days ago to work on press for this movie and I missed her so much.

''I love the things she's saying at the moment.

''It's so nice to be present in her world. It's like a huge adventure.''