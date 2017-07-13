Amanda Seyfried's pregnancy was the ''biggest blessing'', even though it wasn't planned.
Amanda Seyfried's pregnancy was ''accidental''.
The 31-year-old actress and her husband Thomas Sadoski welcomed a baby girl into the world in March and though the tot wasn't planned, she is the ''biggest blessing'' to the couple.
Amanda said: ''We knew that we wanted to be together and make a baby, but you know, sometimes things happen and it's the biggest blessing in the world. We were so excited...
''You imagine these moments. Like being proposed to, and marrying somebody, walking down the aisle or having your baby and taking a pregnancy test. You imagine all these things, but when they really happen, you can't believe it's happening to you.''
The 'Les Miserables' star endured a 24-hour labour but insists it was all worth it for the ''perfect'' moment when she first met her daughter.
Speaking on 'Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast', she said: ''It was just perfect. It was quiet and beautiful, and it was the best moment of my life for sure. And I would do it again in a heartbeat.
''She was wonderful, she opened her eyes right away. We just connected. She connected with Tommy - that was the first person she looked at. I mean, father-daughter connection, it trumps everything.''
And the 'Mean Girls' actress has completely changed since becoming a mother.
She said: ''I'm a parent now and I appreciate things in a way I never have.''
While Amanda has spoken openly about her pregnancy and the early days of parenthood, one thing she is keeping under wraps is her little girl's name.
She said: ''I wouldn't want you to ask me what her name is, because I wouldn't tell you. It's about us as a family.
''Our friends [know] and you know what that caused? A lot of embroidery. A lot of embroidered towels.''
