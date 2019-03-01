Amanda Seyfried says she has ''no time for unnecessary nudity'' scenes now she is a mother and is more selective about how she chooses.
The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star feels ''really empowered'' since she welcomed her daughter Nina into the world and is selective about her roles now.
She told Fox News: ''I have no time for unnecessary nudity or sex because as you get older you realise it's not easy. It can be funky and uncomfortable ...
''I feel really empowered just for the fact that I'm able to present those things, and choose what I want, as opposed to what I think somebody else wants just to make them happy. It's more about, I want to choose to do things when I leave my daughter 16 hours a day, to do something that I desperately want to do with all of my heart, and I'm just kind of more interested in doing animated film.''
Amanda recently admitted her OCD has ''gotten quieter'' since she became a parent.
She said: ''I prepared myself before I had her by going back to CBT [Cognitive Behavioural Therapy], just to get myself in that frame of mind to notice when my OCD might be getting worse. But it turns out you're way too busy with other things anyway. It definitely didn't void it, but it's absolutely gotten quieter. You have less time to worry, or to focus or obsess about things you maybe used to, and it's so grounding. It's real. They depend on you completely now.''
