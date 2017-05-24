Amanda Seyfried loves being a mother to her baby daughter, who she welcomed with her husband Thomas Sadoski in late March.
The 'Mamma Mia' star couldn't help but gush about motherhood after her and her husband Thomas Sadoski welcomed a baby daughter in late March.
She said: ''Man, I love being a mother. I love my family so much.''
However, fans desperate to see the little one - whose name has not been announced publicly yet - may have a while to wait as Amanda admits she ''probably never will'' share a photo of her baby girl.
She added to E! News: ''I probably never will. She's a secret.''
A spokesperson for the couple confirmed they had welcomed a little girl into the world in late March, only a few weeks after Thomas revealed he and Amanda had married in secret after getting engaged in September last year.
He said at the time: ''We eloped ... we just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing.We had a great day. It was perfect.
''Listen, she's the person I love, admire, respect most in the world. I know that you guys are close friends, and I know that she would want you to know, so don't tell anyone.''
And Amanda will no doubt be thrilled that her daughter is finally here as she had previously admitted she is ''ready'' to meet her baby.
Asked how her pregnancy is going, Amanda shared: ''It's good [but] I'm ready ... I'm ready ... I'm ready to meet the kid.''
And Thomas added: ''It's the best thing I've ever done in my life. She's extraordinary. She's incredible. I'm terrified, to steal a line from 'Ghostbusters,' 'I'm terrified beyond capacity for rational thought,' but I couldn't be more excited. She's already an extraordinary mom and I'm so proud of her. Her voice, my God I know, already this kid is lucky. She gets the singing. I clean up the poop.''
