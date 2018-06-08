Amanda Seyfried has joined the cast of 'You Should Have Left'.

The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress will star opposite Kevin Bacon in writer/director David Koepp's upcoming thriller, which is based on Daniel Kehlmann's book of the same name.

Amanda will play an actress who harbours a secret, while Kevin will play the scriptwriter at the heart of the tale.

The book tells the story of a screenwriter who holes up in a remote house in the Alps with his wife and daughter in order to work on a sequel to his big hit.

But however, like Stephen King's classing 'The Shining' - which was adapted by Stanley Kubrick back in 1980 - the writer begins to lose his mind.

The book - which was written in first-person - has been praised for its twists and scares.

However, the movie adaptation will change the original story and will feature a wealthy man with a younger wife and a six-year-old child, instead of the screenwriter.

Their marriage is filled with mistrust and suspicion and while vacating in a remote location, things may not be all they seem as everything may or may not be obeying all the physical laws of the universe.

It was reported that Bacon brought the novel to Koepp - who worked with the actor in the 1999 thriller 'Stir of Echoes'.

Production is set to begin on the project later this year.

Amanda can next be seen in musical sequel 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' - which hits cinemas next month - and she recently admitted she had a better time working on the new movie than she did the 2008 original.

She said: ''I actually had a better time than I did shooting the first movie. Everybody's back together and it's been 10 years. There's so much love and so much family that it's infused 100 times in this movie. It was so unexpected for me.''