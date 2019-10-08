Amanda Seyfried has become a Lancôme Global Ambassador.

The 'Mean Girls' star will work with the beauty brand, appearing in advertising campaigns for the luxury beauty company from early 2020.

She said in a statement: ''It's hugely exciting to be welcomed to this incredible family of women ambassadors, all so different and yet all so united in their mission to represent Lancôme, while also embodying the positive virtues and values that empower and bring happiness and self-fulfilment to women around the world.''

Whilst Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme International president, added: ''As a true Lancôme woman, Amanda brings her immense talent as an actress and singer, her natural beauty and unequaled zest for life to our world. She perfectly represents our values, and we look forward to an exciting time together.''

Amanda is an open book and previously insisted she was prepared to risk her career by talking about her anxiety, going against the advice of her publicist.

She shared: ''At first, my publicist said, 'Don't talk about your anxiety.' And I thought, f**k you, actually. I want kids who are having weird thoughts to share them without stigma. And if that affects my career, so be it.''

Amanda had admitted she felt like she was ''going to die'' when she began having panic attacks on stage in 2015.

She recalled: ''I started having panic attacks every six or seven shows. It feels like you're going to die. It feels like you need to leave the stage. I would act through them, and I would just connect with Tommy. And he would always be aware of it. He would recognise that thousand yard stare. And then he would bring me back and the lines would keep flowing but my whole body would be cold and I'd be sweating at the same time.''