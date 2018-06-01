Amanda Seyfried was inspired to get married to Thomas Sadoski after Donald Trump won the presidential election.
Amanda Seyfried felt the urge to get married after Donald Trump was elected as the President of the United States.
The 'Dear John' actress decided to shun a traditional white wedding and elope with her partner Thomas Sadoski last year after she convinced herself that the world had ''gone mad'' when the former businessman won the election in 2017.
Speaking to ELLE magazine, she said: ''It was one of those things where Trump had gotten elected, the world was going mad and I was like: 'This is a dream I might never wake up from. If that's the case, let's just get married.' ''
The 32-year-old actress and her actor beau - who started dating in 2016 - were keen to get hitched before they welcomed their daughter into the world in March 2017.
And Amanda - who has decided to keep her little one's name a secret - believes she's developed a thick skin since she became a mother and people now treat her differently.
She explained: ''Things are better now I'm older, rather than as a teenager, when I was treated terribly: 'Oh, you're in your 30s now? I guess I can trust your opinion, or trust you'll show up to work on time.' Even though I've never, ever been late, even as a 15 year old. But I feel like now I have a kid, it just goes without saying that I'm responsible...
''I learned after having a child: not to take things so personally, because it's such a waste of time.''
However, although she thinks people have changed the way they approach her, Amanda is pleased the Time's Up and Me Too campaigns were launched earlier this year after Hollywood was rock by a series of sexual harassment scandals.
She explained: ''People aren't afraid. The #MeToo and #Time'sUp movements are all about feeling empowered to tell the truth and not be afraid of repercussions. Because that's the thing.
''You want to keep your job, your sanity, your reputation. You can preserve those now; you can make sure that nobody else is being silenced, or made to feel uncomfortable or violated.''
