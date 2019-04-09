Amanda Seyfried has given Claire Holt breastfeeding advice.

The 'Vampire Diaries' alum welcomed her first son James into the world just 12 days ago, and on Monday (08.04.19) she shared an honest Instagram post in which she lamented the struggles of a ''tough feed'' which had left her ''exhausted, in pain, and feeling defeated.''

She wrote: ''This was me yesterday after struggling through a tough feed. Exhausted, in pain, feeling defeated. I've had many moments like this since my son arrived. My only concern is making sure his needs are met, yet I often feel that I'm falling short. Motherhood is an overwhelming combination of bliss and self-doubt. I try to remind myself that I can't be perfect. I can't be everything for everyone. I just have to do my best and take it one hour at a time. Thankfully, this little guy is worth every second of struggle. Mamas out there - tell me I'm not alone?? (sic)''

And in response to the post, 'Mamma Mia!' actress Amanda - who has two-year-old daughter Nina with her husband Thomas Sadoski - shared her own advice on how to make feeding slightly easier on her body.

The 33-year-old actress replied: ''I gave myself two days off in the first week so I wouldn't be scared and sad every time she woke up to feed. And it helped so much. No guilt. Just pump and bottle. And then did both throughout. Less pressure. You're not alone.''

Meanwhile, Claire, 30, recently admitted she was left feeling ''broken and ashamed'' when she suffered a miscarriage before the birth of her son.

She said: ''Our journey certainly hasn't been an easy one.

''When we decided that we wanted to try for a baby, we were lucky to conceive fairly quickly.

''I remember feeling so joyful and excited when two lines appeared on the pregnancy test early last year.

She continued: ''Sadly, we lost the baby late in the first trimester.

''It was devastating and I felt broken and ashamed.

''Because I experienced such intense grief, I found it very difficult to process things and move on.

''Thankfully, we were blessed with another pregnancy around five months later.''