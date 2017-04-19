Amanda Seyfried is reminded of her teenage years when she wears Givenchy's Very Irresistible perfume.

The 31-year-old actress was announced as the face of the designer brand's fragrance in 2013 and the star has admitted she has enjoyed being the brand's representative because she believes it is ''fun and adventurous'' and it makes her feel nostalgic.

Speaking about her partnership with the luxury label, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''There's an energy to it, it's fun and adventurous. It really reminds me of being a teenager.''

And the 'Mean Girls' star believes the cosmetic product has the ability to ''transform'' the wearer into ''whoever'' they want to be.

She explained: ''Yes. It's what you leave behind. And it's a manipulative thing too - you can kind of change into whoever you want. It's like 'Alias', when Jennifer Garner would put a new outfit on. You can transform with a scent.''

And the Pennsylvania-born star - who gave birth to her first child, who she has with her partner Thomas Sadoski, on March 24 - has revealed she has a penchant for crafting and enjoys getting creative with her spinning machines.

She told Stylist magazine: ''I have one of those big machines that you can spin on. It looks like a Rapunzel thing, something from the fairy-tales I used to read as a kid. I like creating things, even though the finished product is never as good as the journey. I'm usually like, 'Eurgh, that looks so weird.' My sister [Jennifer] keeps saying, 'Isn't there a anything else you can make? You're just going to hang it on the wall again!' I'm making a wall hanging for my mum, but they take a lot of time.''