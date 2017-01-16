Amanda Seyfried doesn't want to be the ''centre of attention'' at her wedding.

The 31-year-old actress - who is expecting her first child with fiancé Thomas Sadoski - is used to having all eyes on her at premieres and red carpet events, so when it comes to her nuptials, she plans to wear something low-key.

She told Australia's Vogue magazine: ''I don't want to be the centre of attention.

''I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time.

''I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; I've played a bride a billion times.''

However, the 'Les Miserables' star insists she is still very excited about the thought of tying the knot.

She added: ''I've never been excited by anything more in my life. And ready.''

Amanda recently hinted she is expecting a baby boy while discussing her newly-acquired craving for cottage cheese and referring to the unborn tot as ''he''.

She said: ''The only thing I'd say I crave more is calcium. I eat cottage cheese. It's kind of the best thing...

''Well, whatever happens, he'll hopefully crave cottage cheese his whole life. And there will be no stigma with it for him [the baby].''

Amanda stopped short of confirming the sex of the child after her slip-up, but her comments seemingly confirm the first-time parents-to-be know the gender of their baby.

And the 'In Time' star recently admitted she is having a hard time being around smelly people because of her heightened senses.

Amanda said: ''The only thing that I can't tolerate is body odour. Normally body odour is, 'Uh, it's alright.' But I cannot tolerate it anymore. If someone has it, I have to leave. I have a hard time with that.''

But the most bizarre aspect of being pregnant is that she thinks she can smell electricity.

She explained: ''I can smell electricity. I swear to God I can smell the TV.''

However, the 'Mean Girls' star insists she isn't bothered by the changes.

She added: ''I was looking forward to it. Nothing makes me sick.''