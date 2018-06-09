Amanda Seyfried doesn't miss her daughter when they're not together as she values getting time to herself.
Amanda Seyfried values time away from her daughter.
The 32-year-old actress - who has a 14-month-old child with her husband Thomas Sadoski - insists it isn't difficult being separated from the youngster when she's working because she gets to spend time doing the other things she enjoys.
She said: ''People are like, 'You must be missing her desperately', and I'm like, 'I'm not.'
''Yes, I FaceTime her three times a day, but I actually feel OK because I have this time back. I'm staying in a hotel room, I get to knit whenever I want, I get to listen to audio books, and I can't do that at home any more.
''Now I'm here, I have this extra space again. I'm really enjoying the present and being more mindful.''
However, the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress admitted she finally ''came into [her] own'' when she became a parent and the experience has strengthened her self-belief.
She told Britain's ELLE magazine: ''When I had her, I came into my own.
''I'm so relieved all the worry was for nothing; that I've proven to myself I can do anything.''
Though many parents complain about sleepless nights when they have young children, Amanda feels very rested thanks to the ''amazing'' support she receives from her mom Ann, who agreed to move in with her daughter and son-in-law to be a nanny to the tot.
Amanda said: ''Maybe you'll think I'm an asshole, but my mother is our nanny. Not for free.
''She came out of retirement to live with us and it's amazing. I sleep so well.''
