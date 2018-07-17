Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried has admitted making 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' was ''exponentially more fun'' than the original.
Amanda Seyfried says making 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' was ''exponentially more fun'' than the original.
The 32-year-old actress has reprised the part of Sophie Sheridan in the new movie, having first starred in the role in 2008's 'Mamma Mia!', and Amanda has revealed she actually preferred the process of making the second film, which also stars Cher and Lily James.
Speaking at the world premiere at London's Hammersmith Apollo on Monday (16.07.18), she explained: ''I was in the middle of London ten years ago exactly, give or take a day, doing the same thing. But there was no Cher, there was no Lily James ... and we had the time of our lives, but this is exponentially more fun.''
The new movie also saw Amanda reunite with her ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper, who plays Sky, Sophie's husband, in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.
Their on/off romance ultimately came to an end until 2010, but Dominic has insisted he still enjoyed working with the actress.
He said: ''It was lovely. We stayed in contact. We've worked together so much in the past. With everyone in that cast, getting back together after that amount of time, the only way I could really think of what it must be like is like a school reunion.''
Amanda is now married to Thomas Sadoski, with whom she has a 16-month-old daughter.
Dominic, meanwhile, split up from his long-term partner Ruth Negga in April.
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Josh (Ben Stiller) and Cornelia (Naomi Watts) are a middle-aged married couple struggling to keep...