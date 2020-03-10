Amanda Schull gave birth to a baby boy last month.

The 41-year-old actress and her husband, George Wilson, welcomed son George Paterson Wilson VI into the world on 25 February and the tot will be known by his middle name to prevent any confusion with his father and other relatives.

The 'Suits' star told People magazine: ''February is now our favourite month of the year!

''We are thrilled to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy, George Paterson Wilson VI.

''We are going with Paterson, but accepting any and all nickname suggestions!''

The baby measured 21 inches long and weighed 8lbs 6oz.

Amanda and George married in 2011 after three years of dating.

The couple first met while the actress was shooting 'Mao's Last Dancer' in Australia and Amanda has previously spoken of how much she enjoys going back to visit her husband's native country.

She said: ''It's beautiful. I haven't met an Australian without a great sense of humour.

''That's something I really appreciate about your country.''

The former dancer is known for her roles in the likes of 'One Tree Hill', 'Pretty Little Liars', and '12 Monkeys'. She was cast in 'Suits' for the second season and, after making 22 appearances at Katrina Bennett, she was promoted to a series regular alongside Dule Hill ahead of season 8, following the departures of Patrick J. Adams and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Announcing the news, show creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh previously said: ''Amanda Schull and Katrina Bennett have been a part of the Suits extended family for years and I am very excited to welcome them both into our immediate family.

''Katrina will continue her journey on the road to senior partnership while learning some hard new lessons throughout the course of the season.!