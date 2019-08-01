Amanda Palmer won't write songs about her open relationship because it would be ''disrespectful'' to her husband Neil Gaiman and her lovers.

The former Dresden Dolls singer and the 'Good Omens' writer have been married since 2011 and made a mutual decision to allow each other to have sexual relationships with other partners, however, Amanda would not use those relationships as inspiration for her music as it's a private matter between her and Neil.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''Neil and I are in an open relationship, and do I write songs that are directly about that? Hell no! It'd be so disrespectful to Neil, to my lovers, to whoever's involved.''

Amanda, 43, admits that she and Neil, 58, didn't enter into an open relationship lightly and the first time it was discussed it was a very awkward conversation.

When asked if it was a tough discussion to have, she said: ''F**k yes! If I'm going to talk about those complicated, nuanced feelings, they're going to have to wear gloves and hats.''

Amanda and Neil - who have a three-year-old son Anthony together - have always been very open about their polyamorous relationship.

Previously speaking to Out.com, the 'Shores of California' singer said: ''I've never been comfortable in a monogamous relationship in my life. I feel like I was built for open relationships just because of the way I function. It's not a reactive decision like, 'Hey I'm on the road, you're on the road, let's just find other people.' It was a fundamental building block of our relationship. We both like things this way.''

Amanda may not sing about her open relationship but on her latest album 'There Will Be No Intermission' but she did write many of those songs in the wake of a miscarriage she suffered, robbing her and Neil of a second child.

She said: ''We were excited to have a second child, and then I went through a really brutal miscarriage.''

Discussing how she felt after losing her baby, she added: ''Invincible. That's not what you're supposed to feel after a miscarriage. You're supposed to just feel sorrow, grief and silence. I felt a real ... power in the face of that grief that wasn't expected.''