Amanda Holden says she's a ''witch'' and can communicate with Alesha Dixon's unborn baby.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' star is adamant her fellow judge - who is expecting her second child with partner Azuka Ononye - will give birth ''two or three weeks early''.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I think she's doing brilliantly, and she's worked right up to the end of her pregnancy. I have felt that baby. That baby's coming early. I've told her.

''I'm a witch, I sense these things and I said, 'You've got to be careful. I reckon it's going to come two or three weeks early.' ''

And Amanda - who has two daughters with her husband Chris Hughes - admitted she felt protective of Alesha while she was working during her pregnancy.

She said: ''I did because we filmed in the middle of a heat wave. We got fans put under the table to keep us cool, but I kept giving her mine. I just made sure she'd had plenty of hydration.''

Alesha - who already has daughter Azura with her man - has admitted her fashion choices for TV have been ''challenging'' because of her pregnancy.

She explained: ''I've definitely had to take a different approach to my wardrobe. My main thought was to just feel cool and comfortable.

''All I cared about doing this show was not falling over because my balance was all over the place.''

Meanwhile, the proud mum revealed last month she feels ''great'' as her bump gets bigger and is not stressed about what is happening to her body of her unborn baby because she's been through the experience before.

She recently said: ''I feel great actually, I feel so much more relaxed this time around. It's great the first time around you read every single book going and the second time you're like, 'I've got this.' ''